Three held for drugs, guns in Morvant

Three people were held in relation to a quantity of marijuana, guns and ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in Morvant early on Monday morning.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force, the North Eastern Division CID the Inter Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch led by Snr Supt Phillip conducted a series of searches in Morvant where they found the drugs.

The three people are expected to be charged for possession of marijuana for cultivation, possession of marijuana for trafficking and the possession of guns and ammunition.