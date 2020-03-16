Tabaquite residents without water

THE EDITOR: As Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, I write on behalf of constituents from several communities including Mayo Road, Tortuga, Bonne Aventure Road, Henry Street, Caratal Road and Samlalsingh Trace, to indicate to the Honourable Minister of Public Utilities to indicate that constituents in the aforementioned areas have been without pipeborne water.

In some areas, the residents have not had water for over a month and in others, when water is received, the pressure is extremely low. Additionally, residents say they have requested a truck borne supply of water from WASA, however they are yet to receive the requested supply.

On behalf of my constituents, I am calling on WASA and the Minister of Public Utilities to intervene and ensure water is supplied to these affected areas. Providing this utility to the residents should be of utmost priority especially since there are fears of the covid9 virus with at least one confirmed case in our country, and the constant plea of the Ministry of Health and other officials for citizens to wash hands and take extra caution to prevent the spread of this virus.

SURUJ RAMBACHAN, MP

Tabaquite