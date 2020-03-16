Screening for covid19 at magistrate court, prison

A security officer takes information from members of the public during a covid19 screening exercise at the Magistrates Court, St Vincent street, Port of Spain, on Monday. - Vidya Thurab

Officials from the Port of Spain Magistrate's Court took no chances as they were on hand to assist in screening the public and prisoners entering the court on Monday morning.

From as early as 8 am, court managers along with nurses and security guards interviewed the public entering the court from the main entrance of the court.

People were asked if they had any flu-like symptoms before entering. Speaking with Newsday one of the managers said even if allowed to enter, people were being given hand sanitiser before going to their respective courts.

"There are several points along the way for the public to sanitise their hands. We also have tents set up in case there are people complaining of feeling unwell they can rest until an ambulance can come."

Asked if there was a full turnout of court staff, the manager said there was a relatively large turnout of workers, despite two absences.

The manager also said there were similar procedures in place at the prisoner's loading bay where they would be screened by security guards.

Newsday also spoke to Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan who said the prison service was also doing their part in assisting with the screening process of inmates and prison officers.

"We have a policy in place that all inmates leaving our institutions will be screened and anyone with flu-like symptoms, we will communicate that to the court and send that person to a healthcare professional to be further assessed. We're not making any joke with that at all.

"Likewise, when inmates come from court to our prisons, we will quarantine them and do the screening to make sure they are well, so we are working both ways. We have sanitised our area and so far we have no cases of coronavirus in the prison service. Everyone coming to the prison is screened even the Commissioner of Prisons will be screened."