Prison Service implements new visiting rules

The Prison Service has implemented new measures in an effort to prevent covid19 virus from entering the nation’s prisons.

In a release, the service said visits to all prisoners would be limited to one per week. Only one visitor per inmate will be allowed on the prison compound on the specific days for remanded and convicted inmates. Visitors will also be screened before entry by trained personnel using a standard questionnaire and thermal scanner.

Purchases for inmates can be made at any time and will not be recorded as a visit.

The release said if full visits had to be suspended owing to continuous escalation of the coronavirus, every effort would be made to keep the lines of communication available through the use of technology.

The service is currently honouring the court list which dictates that inmates attend courts and all inmates and escorts will be screened upon their return from court.

The service said it understood the plight of inmates and their families and was using feasible measures to enable communication and facilitate court attendance.

Visitors were urged to exercise responsibility and refrain from visiting the nation’s prisons if they were experiencing any symptoms of the virus.