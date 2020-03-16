PM: Stay away from bars, restaurants, church

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

All bars will be closed for the next 14 days as the country deals with containing the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister announced this today at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

This is a part of the government's drive to contain the spread of the coronavirus by social distancing.

People are advised to practise it by staying at least one metre apart, not congregating with more than 25 people and practising proper hygiene.

Restaurants will be allowed to stay open, but only to serve take-away food. Dining in will not be allowed.

"We want to call on all citizens to be responsible and use your social conscience," the PM said.

Dr Rowley also admonished churches who still held worship servicesover the weekend. Referencing the Black Death, which ravaged Europe in the 14th century, he said people coming together to worship would encourage covid19 to spread.

"Do not congregate. God is not going to save you from the virus," he said.