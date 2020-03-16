PM: SEA date may be pushed back

Dr Keith Rowley -

The closure of schools until the start of the new term in April may have a direct impact on the date of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, the Prime Minister has said.

Responding to questions from reporters at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Monday, Dr Rowley said while he could not confirm whether the exam would be postponed, it was a possibility, in light of the cancellation of classes.

"By Wednesday they (the education committee) will look at that, because exams are an offshoot of going to school. So if we have shut down the school operations, it may be we can make alternative arrangements. But I don't want to answer to that just yet."

The SEA exam was originally scheduled for April 2.

The education committee is one of a number of special government committees being set up to deal with various aspects of the coronavirus crisis.