PM: Do not panic buy, spread misinformation

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME Minister has urged citizens not to panic buy and not to spread misinformation following confirmation of TT’s covid19 cases.

“I implore you not to engage in panic buying as this would only create shortages of materials which should be widely available. Listen carefully to the directives given by those in authority as we will continue to provide you with all the credible information that we have and issue guidelines for your safety and benefit.”

He was delivering a statement in the House Friday.

“Our protocols have been operationalised for some time now. Contact tracing is taking place. Our professionals have been and are handling the situation and situations.”

He also urged citizens not to spread misinformation.

“Unfortunately, there continues to be those in our society who insist on acting irresponsibly and spreading false information. The Government has at all time acted with full transparency and will continue to do so and I urge all our people to act responsibly and not spread false information and attempt to create mischief which could only have the effect of creating a sense of panic, which would be the worst state to be in as we confront these challenges.”

Dr Rowley said that “in times like these that we define who we are as a people.” He pointed out TT are currently facing two global phenomena that affect us directly and are both largely outside of our realm of control: the widespread presence and deleterious effects of covid19; and the serious global disruption in the prices of oil, gas and energy-based products that the international market places are facing and responding to in ways that are, in many instances, unprecedented.

He said TT have always been at the forefront of decision-making with respect to how citizens are protected and was one of the first countries in the world to take the proactive decision to impose travel restrictions in an effort to prevent the entry and restrict the spread of this virus.

“This and similar or even more drastic responses are now commonplace and worldwide.”

He said TT continued to keep monitoring countries and assessing and reassessing them based on the declared rate of infection.

Rowley said the Government has advised a number of self-imposed cautionary measures that will slow down, delay and possibly prevent the spread of the virus. Among these measures were that those genuinely suffering from a respiratory illness should stay home.

“This is not a pass to skylark and evade your responsibility and play smart as an employee.”

He also said companies should promote a workplace culture that supports people staying at home when genuinely sick.

He stressed the Chief Medical Officer, head of Carpha, the Ministries of Health and National Security will continue to present, on a daily basis, information and reports on actual preparations that have been taking place both operationally and strategically.

He also reported the Government has initiated an analysis of the short term economic impact of the epidemic with recommendations for Government actions and this will be accompanied by a study on the longer term effects of the covid19 on the economy of TT.

“In the meantime, I urge citizens to be responsible and to act with restraint as we navigate this period of the changing and the unknown. Your Government will continue to do all that it can to ensure the wider public safety and protection. Together we must confront these challenges and together we must act with confidence that whatever it takes together we will do it and together we will overcome.”

At the start of the sitting, the Speaker announced that masks would be provided for any members coughing and when Newsday entered an officer advised that the hand sanitiser had to be used due to covid19 protocols.