One dead, two on the run after shootout with SORT

Brandon Rojas, 26, was shot dead when he allegedly pointed a gun at members of SORT in Morvant on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

THE Special Operations Response Team (SORT) are searching for two men who shot at police during an exercise in Morvant on Monday morning.

Police said SORT officers were on patrol in Second Caledonia, Morvant, at around 7 am when they saw a group of men liming.

As they approached the men, one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the officers.

Police returned fire hitting one man several times.

Two of the men ran away.

Police took the wounded man to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while undergoing surgery.

He was identified as 26-year-old Brandon Rojas.

SORT and members of the North Eastern Division Task Force are still at the scene searching for the two suspects.