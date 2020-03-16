Fire scorch Bermudez in All Sectors Netball

FIRE scorched Bermudez 57-34, in a Championship Division encounter, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua. Action was in the Courts All Sectors Netball League on Thursday.

Goal-shoot Adasha Norton had a game-high 52 goals from 65 attempts, while goal-attacks Pearl St John and LeeAnn O’Brien contributed four from seven and one from seven respectively for Fire, who lead 20-4 after the first quarter, 34-13 at the half and 47-23 after the third quarter.

Makeda De Freitas, Bermudez’s goal-shoot, led her team’s scoring with 27 goals from 35 attempts, with goal-attack Indra Anderson hitting seven from 12.

In the earlier game of Thursday’s double-header, Open Campus (UWI) edged Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) 36-35.Open Campus, who trailed 11-8, 21-17 and 28-24 at the end of the first three quarters respectively, were indebted to Shaniya Morgan’s 21 from 36 and Akeela Rodriguez’s five from 10.UTC got goals from Liliah Matthews (22 from 36), Crystal Cockburn (11 from 20) and Akeila O’Neil (two from two). In related news, the League has been suspended until further notice, following the advise by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs that the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena should be closed for one week (March 14-20) due to the covid19 pandemic.