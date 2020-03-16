Fifth covid19 case confirmed

On Monday night the Ministry of Health announced in one of its regular updates that the total of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago had risen to five.

The case, like the previous four, was described as being “imported.”

The patient is a 26-year-old man. He is the youngest patient of those whose ages have been revealed. The release did not give further details.

On Sunday the number of confirmed cases rose from two to four. No details of those patients have been released.

At Monday’s post-Cabinet briefing it was reported that the four are doing well, including the second patient, a 66-year-old man, who was said to be still in critical condition.

The first case was a 52-year-old Swiss man who lives in Trinidad.