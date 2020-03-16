Escapee wounded in shootout with SORT

File photo

After spending five months on the run after an escape at the Youth Training Centre, Arouca, 17-year-old Brian Seepersad has been recaptured when he was wounded by police in a shootout in Morvant on Monday.

Hours after being involved in another shooting with a man, members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) received information that Seepersad was at an abandoned building in Second Caledonia, Morvant.

Officers went there at around 12.30 pm and cornered Seepersad.

Police said Seepersad shot at the officers, who returned fire hitting him several times.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated.

One pistol was seized.

The exercise was led by ACP Balram of the North Eastern Division and Sgt Mark Hernandez of SORT.