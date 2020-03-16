Coronavirus brings halt to Shell Tranquillity Open

Carlista Mohammed - Nicholas Bhajan

THE global coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement of another local sporting event – the Shell Tranquillity Tennis Open.

The tournament was due to continue daily until March 21, but the organisers, on Sunday evening, decided to bring a temporary halt to the tournament, due to the outbreak of covid19 in Trinidad.

Persistent afternoon rains brought a halt to proceedings at 12.44 pm on Sunday, after all the scheduled matches in the women’s singles main draw (round of 16) and one contest in the men’s singles main draw (round of 32) were staged.

Number one ranked Carlista Mohammed had a walkover victory over Aralia Blackman, second seed Osenyonye Nwokolo ousted Keesa Lee Young 7-5, 6-3; third seed Cameron Wong eliminated Shauna Valentine 6-2, 6-2 and Aalisha Alexis, the fourth-ranked player, crushed Alyssa Pascall 6-0, 6-0.

In other women’s singles fixtures, Ella Carrington breezed past Catherine Campbell-Frost 6-1, 6-4; Jordane Dookie overcame Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 5-7, 7-5, 6-1; Zara Ghuran whipped Kryshelle Cudjoe 6-1, 6-2 and Maria Honore cruised past Christiana Hills 6-2, 6-1.

And, in the men’s singles, Liu Chin defeated Robert Caesar 6-4, 6-4.