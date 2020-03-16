Cops investigate rape at school

South Western Division police are searching for two students who allegedly raped a girl at a secondary school on Thursday.

The victim, a 13-year-old form one student, reported that during the lunch hour, the boys who are both in form two accosted and raped her in a classroom.

She named the boys saying one held her down, while the other raped her.

Police from Siparia CID later received the report and the Child Protection Unit has been contacted.

The boys remained at large.