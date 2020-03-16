Central Sports defeat PowerGen by 62 runs

Queen’s Park Cricket Club Jeremy Solozano plays a shot,during the TTCB National League Premiership Division I match, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

CENTRAL Sports all-round performance propelled them to a comprehensive victory over PowerGen by 62 runs, on Sunday, in the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership One competition.

Closing on an overnight score of 75/4 at the Syne Village Grounds, Central Sports added a further 24 runs before they were bowled out for 99 runs. Guyanese Trevon Griffith top scored with 34 runs.Opener Keagan Simmons added 21 while, Al Small chipped in with 20 runs. Guyanese Royston Crandon was PowerGen’s main destroyer with the ball in the second innings recording figures of 5/37. Left-arm spinner, Kavesh Kantasingh followed up his 7/67 performance in the first innings with 4/30.

Needing 221 for victory, PowerGen were only able to amass 159 runs before being bowled out, giving Central Sports a 62-run victory. Akeil Cooper was the most resilient batsman notching 45 runs and Jalarnie Seales added 40 at the back end of the innings. Rakesh Seecharan captured three wickets for 34 runs while Alex Antoine and Ricky Jaipaul copped two wickets apiece.

Owner and manger of central Sports, Richard Ramkissoon was overjoyed with the victory, “This was an excellent victory, barring all the challenges we faced. We were batting 97/6 and Alex Antoine stood up and bat fearlessly and that is how we reached to 200 runs.” He added, “It is a difficult proposition coming to PowerGen because of the types of pitches they prepare so this victory that Central Sports got…will go down in the record books.”

TT Red Force opening batsman Jeremy Solozano was left stranded on 95 not out but his team QPCC secured first innings points before being bowled out for 206 at the Queen`s Park Oval. Preysal’s Rakesh Maharaj 3/36 and Strashank Sankar 3/39 were the leading wicket-takers. Preysal were batting 8 without loss before the rain ended the match early on day two forcing it into a draw.

Alescon Comets gained first innings points against QPCC Two as the game ended in a draw on Sunday at Green Park, Felicity. Comets scored 230 all out with Joshua Persad top-scoring with 41 runs. QPCC`s Darren Deonarine led the charge with figures of 4/69 while Philton Williams claimed three wickets for 31 runs. Taking second strike, QPCC declared on 201/3 Camillo Carimbocas blasted 75 runs and he was aided by in-form allrounder Kevon cooper who made 70 runs. Comets held on in the end to 104/6 when play was called by the umpires. Persad led once again with 52 runs while Christopher Vincent took for 4/22.

Raw Fitness Victoria United and FC Clarke Road has been postponed because the home team Victoria could not access the Barrackpore West Secondary School compound because of the Ministry of Education`s decision to stop all activities within schools.

CENTRAL SPORTS 203 (Alex Antoine 90, Aaron Alfred 25; Kavesh Kantasingh 7/67) and 99 (Trevon Griffith 34; Royston Crandon 5/37, Kavesh Kantasingh 4/30) vs POWERGEN 82 (Ewart Nicholson 21; Marlon Richards 3/23, Antoine 2/21, Rakesh Seecharan 2/19, Ricky Jaipaul 2/4) and 159 (Akeil Cooper 45, Jalarnie Seales 40; Rakesh Seecharan 3/34).

PREYSAL 171 (Kamil Pooran 42, Saiba Batoosingh 42; Khary Pierre 7/55) and 8/0 vs QUEEN’S PARK 206 (Jeremy Solozano 95 not out; Rakesh Maharaj 3/36, S Sankar 3/39)

QUEEN’S PARK II 197 (Marlon Barclay 43, Camillo Carimbocas 42; Bryan Charles 4/82) and 201/3 (Camillo Carimbocas 75, Kevon Cooper 70) vs ALESCON COMETS 230 (Joshua Persad 41; Darren Deonarine 4/69) and 104/6 (Joshua Persad 52; Christopher Vincent 4/22).