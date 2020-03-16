3,000 covid19 test kits in TT

Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

There are 3,000 covid19 test kits in Trinidad and Tobago and 1,000 more kits are on the way.

There are also nearly 300 hospital beds available or soon to be available, allocated in Caura, Couva, the Arima hospital and the hotel at NAPA, for treating coronavirus cases.

These were the announcements made by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh after a special Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Deyalsingh, addressing the media, said at the moment tests were being done by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

That agency has tested 81 samples, with four returning positive results.

Deyalsingh said TT has been "flattening the curve," a term used to describe mechanisms to slow the spread of the virus, since January.

Of the four cases, health officials said one has shown consistent improvement and three others were mild cases.