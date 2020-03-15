UWI Open Campus centres closed for 1 week

THERE will be no face-to-face classes at the University of the West Indies' Open Campus sites and centres throughout TT, from Monday until March 21.

Campus operations will continue from Monday, and staff are expected to report to duty, a statement from the university said on Sunday.

The UWI regretted the inconvenience and said the open campus administration looked forward to the resumption of classes.

The campus will notify the public of any changes in the coming days.