US Embassy cancels visa appointments

THE United States Embassy in Port of Spain has cancelled routine in-person immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments in response to the covid19 pandemic.

A notice from the embassy on Sunday said, interview waiver cases, which do not require physical presence, will still be processed.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. The MRV fee is valid and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment,” the embassy advised.

Anyone with an urgent matter who need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com, or call 868-235-4500 to request an emergency appointment.