TTCB suspends local cricket activities for 30 days

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath. -

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) has suspended all cricket activities under its jurisdiction for a period of 30 days in the wake of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus .

In a press release,on Sunday, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said the shut-down of local cricket came after discussions with the leading stakeholders of the game.

Immediately affected are: the National League competitions; the Price Club Under-17 Interzone tournament; and training sessions for the Under-15 squad selected for the regional championships.

Bassarath also urged all organisers of minor league competitions to follow suit in the interest of public health and safety.

Over the weekend, Cricket West Indies announced the halting of the regional four-day tournament, while the Jamaica Cricket Association also puts a hold on their activities.

Bassrath said the extraordinary measures were being taken in the interest of the health and safety of the cricketers, their colleagues, families, and the general public.

"We were informed by the scientific data being presented especially by the World Health Organisation who has sounded the warning of the danger presented by the rapid spread of the virus around the world," said Bassarath.

He said the foremost concern was for the cricketers and the general public. He said the TTCB's action will do much to help safeguard the cricket community.

On Saturday, the third day of the regional match between the TT Red Force and the Windward Islands Volcanoes was played before empty stands, at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

Bassarath said the stoppage of cricket-related activities will be for an initial 30 days and the situation will be accessed accordingly at the end of this period.

He also advised that anyone seeking to do business with the TTCB should use other channels instead of presenting themselves personally at the cricket headquarters at Balmain in Couva.

"Please call us on the phone, or fax us. Our e-mail is also a useful way to communicate with us," said Bassarath.

The telephone numbers for the TTCB are 636-1577, 4745; Fax 679-4638 while the e-mail address