TT now has 4 confirmed covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The number of confirmed covid19 cases in TT doubled to four on Sunday night when the Ministry of Health issued its latest regular bulletin on the pandemic.

The release was issued shortly before 10 pm.

It did not include the usual simultaneous update on the number of tests carried out, but added, “Additional information will be provided as the situation develops.”

An earlier release issued on Sunday afternoon said a total of 81 samples had been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, and at that time two had produced positive results.