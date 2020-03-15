Sporting facilities closed for one week

ALL sporting facilities will be closed for one week because of the novel coronavirus, covid19, the Sport Company of TT (SporTT) has announced. As a result, all events and training activities have been cancelled.

The closure takes effect from midnight on Sunday.

"Following consultations with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, the Sports Company of TT Limited (SporTT), will be closing all sporting facilities under its purview from midnight Sunday 15 March until midnight Sunday 22 March. This means that all events and training activities carded for this week are now cancelled," SporTT senior manager of corporate communications Kevin Garcia said in a media release on Saturday.

The release said this is to avoid the spread of the virus.

"This action comes as the entire country adjusts to measures that are aimed at preventing the spread of the covid19 virus. The downtime would ensure that all facilities can be properly sanitised and prevent the community spread of the virus via mass gatherings. We will review the decision during the week and again at the end of the closure period. SporTT will be in contact with the national community if this situation changes and asks that all stakeholders and facility users have patience with us during the process."

In an earlier media release on Friday, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs said sports facilities will be closed for one week from March 14 to March 22. Some of these facilities include the indoor sporting arenas in Chaguanas, Tacarigua, Maloney, Pleasantville, Point Fortin and St Paul Street in Port of Spain.

The West Indies Four-Day Championship match between TT Red Force and Windward Islands Volcanoes was completed at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy falls under the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (Nipdec) and the Urban Development Corporation of TT Ltd (Udecott). Garcia told Newsday that SporTT is expected to take over the running of the facility in the future.

Despite the match being played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, no spectators were allowed into the venue, as has taken place at international sports events, notably football where teams played in empty stadia.