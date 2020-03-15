Police arrest 3 in Couva, Arouca

SEIZED: The 50 packets of marijuana seized by police in Couva on Saturday night. - Courtesy TTPS

POLICE arrested two men and seized a quantity of marijuana in Couva on Saturday.

A release from the police service said officers of the Northern Division’s gang unit, the division’s task force and the central division, intercepted an AD wagon car on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Couva overpass.

One man was in the car and he was arrested. Police also found 50 packages, containing 53.40 kilogrammes of marijuana, in the car. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $534,000. A second man, a 49-year-old from Arouca, was arrested in Arouca in connection with the drugs.

In a separate release, the police service said a man was arrested in Arouca and a firearm and quantity of ammunition were seized by officers after a police-involved shooting incident, early Sunday morning.

The release said at about 2.50 am, police received information about men with firearms at a party in Arouca.

When officers got to the location, two men ran off and were chased by police.

One of the men turned and pointed a gun at the officers, who shot at him.

The gunman escaped by jumping a wall, and the second man was held a short distance away.

Police found a pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, in the second suspect’s possession. The man, a 19-year-old from Arouca, was arrested while a search continues for the other suspect.