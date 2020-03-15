PM to convene special cabinet meeting Monday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

PRIME MINISTER Dr Rowley will convene a special Cabinet meeting on Monday at 9 am.

A statement from Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley will also host the post-Cabinet media briefing at 11 am.

While no details were given, it is suspected to address the covid19 pandemic.

On Sunday afternoon, the Health Ministry advised 81 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing and the number of positive samples remained at two.

Coverage of the briefing will be carried live on TTT.