Phillip silences Volcanoes as Red Force prevail

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip (left) prepares to unleash a delivery to Windward Islands Volcanoes’ Emmanuel Stewart on the third and final day of the teams’ West Indies Four Day Championship match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON - Marvin Hamilton

A MASTERCLASS spell of 6/19 from TT Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip played a crucial role in spearheading the host team to an emphatic innings and 84-run victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes, in their round eight West Indies Four-Day Championship match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Saturday.

Having posted a commanding 409 in their first innings, the Red Force bundled out the visitors for just 173 (trailing by 232 runs) on the second day and enforced the follow-on. At the end of day-two, Windward Islands closed on four without loss.

However, a mesmerising spell by Phillip, backed by tight fielding from the hosts, skittled out the Volcanoes for 152 runs in front of empty stands and propelled the Red Force into third position on the standings.

At the resumption of play on Saturday, openers Kimani Melius (29) and Devon Smith (15) had a partnership of 31 before the aggressor, Melius, was trapped leg-before by fast bowler, Uthman Muhammad. Smith, who showed fine form in his first innings knock, was unable to repeat his theatrics with the bat and was similarly dismissed by the on-target Phillip.

Captain Sunil Ambris entered the fray and in the same breath, exited, as he was clean bowled by Phillip on the very next delivery (44/3). Andre Fletcher then struck Muhammad for a rare six in the following over before Phillip added Emmanuel Stewart’s scalp to his tally, caught by Cephas Cooper.

Fletcher (25) and Keron Cottoy attempted to stabilise the floundering innings with a 41-run stand for the fifth wicket before Fletcher departed, caught by Jason Mohammed off another menacing Phillip delivery (91/5). Cottoy seemed to settle, smashing Terrance Hinds for a six and a four in the 22nd over, while Ryan John also cracked left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for a maximum. Khan though, would put a dent in John’s striking as he was out caught by Cooper (116/6).

With just 21 runs coming off the next ten overs, the Volcanoes was dealt another devastating blow when Phillip had Kenneth Dember and Preston McSween both caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Cottoy showed some resistance with his knock of 35 but was last to go on 152 – Phillip’s final scalp.

Their experienced batsman, Kavem Hodge, was unable to take to the crease due to a finger injury. On the victory, skipper Bravo lauded his team’s never-say-die attitude and was pleased with the welcomed result following last week’s win over defending champions, Barbados Pride.

“It was a fantastic win for us. The guys executed and surpassed the plans we had as a team. Looking back, I think the partnership between Imran Khan and Jyd Goolie (on day-one) played a significant part in bolstering the team’s confidence.

“Our bowlers also did a fantastic job in both innings,” said an elated Bravo.

Windward Islands coach/manager, Fernix Thomas, admitted TT played better cricket and that his side was unable to capitalise on key moments of the match.

“We came here to win because it would have kept us within the top three ranked countries in the tournament. We knew it was going to be a challenge coming to TT to play them with home advantage. Nonetheless, we still gave it a fight,” he said.

Thomas concluded, “The surface was a bit difficult to play on, on the second and third days.

We have to take defeat gracefully because the guys bowled in the right areas. At one stage in the first innings we had TT at 150/5 but we didn’t finish them so it’s all back on us that we didn’t play the type of cricket that was needed.”

TT RED FORCE vs WINDWARD

ISLANDS VOLCANOES

TT Red Force 1st inns: 409

Windward Islands Volcanoes

1st inns: 173

Windward Islands Volcanoes

2nd inns:

(Overnight 4/0)

K Melius LBW b Muhammed 29

D Smith LBW b Phillip 15

A Fletcher b Hosein 25

S Ambris b Phillip 0

E Stewart c Cooper b Phillip 0

K Cottoy c Hosein b Phillip 35

R John c Cooper b Khan 22

K Dember c Da Silva b Phillip 8

P McSween c Da Silva b Phillip 0

O McCoy not out 11

K Hodge did not bat

EXTRAS (B6, LB1) 7

Total...............................................152

Fall of wickets: 36; 44; 44; 50; 91; 116; 137; 137; 152.

BOWLING: Hosein 8-2-29-1; Mohammed 2-0-4-0; Muhammed 6-2-36-1; Goolie 1-1-0-0; Phillip 9.2-4-19-6; Khan 14-2-41-1; Hinds 3-0-16-0.

RESULT: Red Force won by an innings and 84 runs.

Player of the Match: Anderson Phillip (Red Force).