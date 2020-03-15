NP, Paria: No threat to fuel supply from covid19

File photo - Vashti Singh

WITH the slowing down of trade due to the coronavirus pandemic consumers have raised fears about the reliability of fuel supplies, which is now imported since the closure of Petrotrin.

At some service stations across the country, long lines have been visible as trade grinds to a near standstill around the globe to minimise the spread of the virus.

However, both Paria Fuel Trading Company (Paria) and the National Petroleum Company (NP) said there would be a reliable supply.

In a release, Paria said fuel supply to the nation continues to be secure.

“Paria wishes to reassure the public that the Company remains well-resourced to provide the country and its customers in the region with a safe and reliable supply of fuel. This assurance is supported by having healthy inventories and contingencies in its supply chain.”

The company said since covid19 first became apparent last December, it’s management team proactively developed a business continuity pandemic plan focusing on three priorities - safety of employees, continued supply of fuel and products and sustainability of the business and its operations.

“The terminal operations team continues to liaise with the Port Health Officer on established guidelines on handling of vessels visiting the port to ensure the safety of our employees. All fuel inventories are continuously monitored, and daily discussions are conducted with our suppliers who have reassured the company that cargoes are available.”

Arrangements are confirmed for five cargoes to be discharged before the end of month and a further seven to 10 cargoes to be finalised in the coming week to meet the April and May demand.

The company said it expects 202,000 barrel of super gasoline by the end of March, 245,000 barrels of premium gasoline for the same period, (200,000 by March 18 but no date for the remaining 45,000) 237,000 barrels of diesel/gasoil (230,000 by March 16) and 240,000 barrels of jet fuel (200,000 by March 24).

“Paria remains focused on its business operations, committed to personal safety, asset security and providing the country and the regional markets with a safe and secure supply of refined fuel.”

Similar assurances have come from NP that the company has mobilised its contingency plan to ensure a continuous and reliable supply.

However, NP said its focus remains, “the timely delivery of fuel to our service station network, airports in TT, industrial customers, including the port authority, all hospitals and the protective service.”