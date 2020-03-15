Moonilal suggests moratorium on HDC rental payments

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal -

OROPOUCHE East MP Roodal Moonilal is calling on the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to give a one-month moratorium on rental payments.

In a telephone interview, Moonilal said many low-income tenants may be affected because of their jobs as a result of the covid19 virus.

Moonilal called on the HDC to stop all eviction exercises until the worst of the virus is over and there is social and economic normalcy in TT.

He said while the HDC has the right to evict errant tenants, now was not the time to put families out and expose them to further risk of contracting covid19.

“As the taxpayer-owned housing agency, the HDC has a duty to secure the interests of its many home owners and tenants, and, importantly, employees especially at time of national crisis,” he said.

Moonilal urged the HDC to proactively forestall an expected litany of issues with affected clients.