Man claims misdiagnosis as wife dies from leptospirosis

Abbas Ali claims his wife, Doolarie Ali, died following a misdiagnosis by the Siparia health facility. -

A Fyzabad man is claiming doctors at the Siparia District Health facility misdiagnosed his wife's ailment which led to her death.

Abbas Ali, said his wife of 42 years, Doolarie Ali, 60 died from leptospirosis on March 4, almost one week after she was diagnosed with having a virus.

Leptospirosis is a rare bacteria spread through the urine of rodents. Most cases are flu like and not life threatening if treated urgently.

Ali said on February 27 he took his wife to the district facility. He said she was disoriented and constantly falling asleep yet he was not allowed to accompany her to the doctor's office.

He said blood tests were done and she was prescribed panadol and sent home and asked to return the following day for the results. Test results showed she had "a virus."

Ali said over the weekend his wife’s condition got worse and he took her back to the health facility on Tuesday.

He said he was not allowed in the area restricted for patients even though his wife was in a poor state. He said during their three-hour wait, he was asked by the security guard to take his wife to the washroom.

“Later in the evening, I see them wheeling my wife out on a trolley, put her in an ambulance and the ambulance drive off. I ask them where they were taking her but no one answered me. I started to get on in the facility and then I was told that they were taking her to the San Fernando General Hospital as she was suffering with leptospirosis.”

Ali said his wife was kept in the resuscitation room at the hospital for several more hours and later placed in the Intensive Care Unit but it was too late to save her.

“She died on Wednesday morning,” the grieving husband said.

“By the time they started treating her for leptospirosis all her organs were compromised. If they diagnosed her properly and treated her with the right medication rather than panadol she would have been alive today. I want justice for my wife’s death.”

In addition to leptospirosis, an autopsy done by Dr Mahabir showed cause of Doolarie’s death to be from cardiac arrest, acute kidney injury, thrombocytopenia, diabetes and hypertension.

Ali said he has three dogs but no one else in the house suffered any of the symptoms. Health officials have since visited his home to inspect his premises.

SWRHA communications manager Kevon Gervais said while Ali may have complained to staff he is not aware any official complaint was made to the quality department which is charged with investigations. He said he would pass on Ali's information to the quality department.