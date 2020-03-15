JTUM, MOE remember Job as a dedicated educator

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Ministry of Education is remembering the late Rouston Job, a former president of the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) as a dedicated educator who cared about workers.

JTUM said Job was one of the committed and dedicated leaders who participated in the process which led to its formation and extended condolences to his family.

“Comrade Job served the teachers of this country in several positions in TTUTA, including staff representative, third vice president and then president. Recognising the international nature of struggle, comrade Job also held senior positions with the Caribbean Union of Teachers and Education International, the regional and international federations of teachers’ unions respectively.

“Comrade Job has also served the national trade union movement with true commitment and dedication participating in the early processes that led to the establishment of the JTUM and ensuring TTUTA’s very active participation in JTUM. He is also recognised as an original signature to the workers’ agenda.

“In this moment of loss, let us remember his passion for education, culture and the advancement of workers. His memory should inspire us all to care for intellectual and educational development of our society,” JTUM said in a statement.

The Ministry of Education also offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the former educator who died on March 12 after ailing for some time.

The ministry said Job started his teaching career in 1974 and served at both the primary and secondary level.

“In the education fraternity, Mr Job will be remembered as a dedicated educator, who earned his place in history as a dignified leader. In trade unionism, he persevered in times of adversity and was committed to championing the cause of education. May his soul rest in peace.”