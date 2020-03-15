Imbert brings temporary relief for couriers

Finance Minister Colm Imbert -

CUSTOMS clearing constraints have been temporarily resolved, following Minister of Finance Colm Imbert's intervention this week.

Although the ministry has not given businesspeople formal notice, TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria told Newsday on Friday it appears that customs will allow all couriers who provide an advanced electronic manifest immediate delivery of their goods.

"This would only apply to courier companies who file advanced electronic manifests. However, a formal customs entry will still have to be made for all imports by companies I believe within 14 days," he said.

This provides an interim but expensive solution for low value imports such as samples and other imports say under $10,000, as the cost to do the necessary customs declaration and have a broker would mean increased costs to businesses and ultimately an increase in consumer prices.

"I would like to acknowledge the prompt action by the minister, he committed to responding today to provide an interim solution to expedite the shipments and he did that."

The customs confusion started in February, the Customs and Excise Division implemented a rule they had initially waived for “items for companies” coming into the country, where goods valued at less than $20,000 would be allowed to enter and be cleared without the need for a broker. For the last nine years, since the rule waiver was first announced in a budget presentation by former finance minister Winston Dookeran, who had said no formal change of the rules was required, customs had honoured the agreement. But in February, Customs took the decision to apply the rule because, among other things, it was losing revenue. Businessmen claimed there was no formal announcement of the change, leading to havoc on the clearance system, including long delays of up to ten days, an overcrowded bond and additional costs to hire a broker.

While Faria was grateful for the minister's intervention, he said a more sustainable solution was needed that would not increase the cost to consumers.

"We are cognisant of the concern about revenue leakage and challenges to national security, however, we cannot penalise the compliant for the actions of the non-compliant. We also have to ensure as a country we are competitive with other markets in the region which provide a much easier and less expensive process to clear goods bought in by couriers. We look forward to further collaboration with the the various stakeholders."