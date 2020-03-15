CXC working with governments' on covid19 exam protocol

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it will continue to work with government of various territories to arrive at a regional consensus and will update the public on the administration of regional examinations, which includes CSEC and CAPE.

A statement from CXC’s Council in Barbados said it was taking note of the developments concerning covid19 and its impact on the CARICOM region.

“Accordingly, CXC convened a meeting with representatives from the ministries of Education to discuss the administration of the regional examinations and the respective national protocols.

“The Council presented and discussed various scenarios as it relates to the administration of its examinations. The Council will continue to work with the governments of the various territories to arrive at a regional consensus and will update the public accordingly,” the statement said.

It added that the council will continue to monitor the emerging situation with its first priority being the health and well-being of all stakeholders.

In a separate statement, the council said it was taking a proactive approach to manage the impact of the covid-19 and has been implementing a number of measures consistent with established national protocols in controlling the spread.

It said the western zone office3 in Jamaican will be closed from Monday, with normal operations resuming on March 30.

“In the interim, we are taking the necessary steps to minimise disruptions to our activities during this critical time,” the statement said.

The public will be served remotely by the western zone office team and through CXC’s corporate office in Barbados, while the CXC website can be accessed at: www.cxc.org. T

he CXC Learning Hub – our e-learning platform that provides learners and instructors with a single access point to multiple resources geared towards exam preparation is available at: learninghub.cxc.org.