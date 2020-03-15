Covid19 postpones Clarke Road-Victoria match

Queen’s Park I batsman Jeremy Solozano is about to play a shot against Preysal at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Saturday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THE coronavirus is also affecting the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I competition, as the match between Raw Fitness Victoria United and FC Clarke Road has been postponed.

The match was scheduled to bowl off on Saturday at the Barrackpore West Secondary School at 10 am. However, because the match was carded to play on a school compound the decision was made to postpone the match for precautionary reasons.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, the match is evenly poised at the end of day one. Batting first, Preysal Sports scored 171 all out with Kamil Pooran and Saiba Batoosingh both scoring 42. West Indies left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was the best bowler with 7/55.

In reply, Queen’s Park I closed on 131/6 with TT Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano on 52 not out. Rakesh Maharaj (2/8) and S Sankar (2/27) both have two wickets so far for Preysal.

At the PowerGen Ground in Penal, Central Sports are in control against PowerGen and at Green Park in Felicity Alescon Comets have the edge against Queen’s Park II. Matches continue at 10 am on Sunday, except for the Clarke Road-Victoria match.

Play at the Oval and in Penal will continue on Sunday.

However, tournament organisers are to meet on Monday to decide if to continue matches in light of the cancellation of national sporting events, as well as the postponement of CWI’s Four-Day Championships as a precaution against the virus.

SUMMARISED SCORES

At Queen’s Park Oval

PREYSAL 171 (Kamil Pooran 42, Saiba Batoosingh 42; Khary Pierre 7/55) vs QUEEN’S PARK 131/6 (Jeremy Solozano 52 not out; Rakesh Maharaj 2/8, S Sankar 2/27)

At Green Park

QUEEN’S PARK II 197 (Marlon Barclay 43, Camillo Carimbocas 42; Bryan Charles 4/82) vs ALESCON COMETS 123/3 (Joshua Persad 39 not out)

At PowerGen Ground

CENTRAL SPORTS 203 (Alex Antoine 90, Aaron Alfred 25; Kavesh Kantasingh 7/67) and 75/4 (Trevon Griffith 34; Royston Crandon 2/23) vs POWERGEN 82 (Ewart Nicholson 21; Marlon Richards 3/23, A Antoine 2/21, Rakesh Seecharan 2/19, Ricky Jaipaul 2/4)

At Barrackpore West Secondary

RAW FITNESS VICTORIA UTD vs FC CLARKE ROAD - No play