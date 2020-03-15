Commissioner Griffith is back; self quarantines for 14 days

Gary Griffith -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith is back from London.

Griffith returned to TT on Saturday, and has put himself on a 14-day self quarantine.

He was in London for a commissioners' conference and said, on his return, he passed through the London and Miami airports.

As a precaution, he said he put himself on a 14-day quarantine.

Griffith said he has not exhibited any symptoms but was taking precautionary measures, advising others to do the same.

Newsday understands the commissioner's family remains in London.

Griffith said he resumed his duties on Saturday, and despite being in quarantine he will work from home.