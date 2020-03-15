Children's Authority reminds parents to keep children safe

NEW HEAD: Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, new Director of the Children's Authority. PHOTO COURTESY CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY - Children's Authority

The Children’s Authority is reminding citizens to keep children safe as the country treats with the covid19 virus.

In a statement, the authority commended the Labour Minister for providing guidelines which would allow parents to care for their children while schools are closed.

Parents were also advised that children were not on vacation and also needed to avoid crowded areas.

It was also suggested that childen be taught and encouraged to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.

The authority also advised that parents seek alternative care options since usual caregivers were grandparents and the elderly who are at greater risk for covid19.

"Alternative care options should be sought for children displaying flu-like symptoms, as they should not be exposed to older or at-risk persons," the advisory said, also reminding that incidents of child abuse should be reported to the authority’s Hotline at 996 or to the Police at 999.

The authority said it was aware that the protection of children was paramount to parents and guardians, and provided several recommendations:

• Leave children in the care of trusted and responsible adults.

• Older children should not be given the responsibility of supervising younger ones.

• Believe children when they express a concern about someone.

• Teach children what are appropriate and inappropriate touches and that they should

never keep inappropriate touching a secret.

• Educate children about online safety.

• Monitor your child’s online activity by using parental control Apps.

• Be aware of physical and non-physical signs of abuse in your children (e.g. marks or

redness on body; discharges when bathing or changing young children; pain or

discomfort in any body part, especially genitals; fear or avoidance of a certain adult or

place; inappropriate sexual behaviour).

• Parents and guardians are reminded to be vigilant; to not let their guard down; and to

trust their instincts.

With respect to COVID-19, children should be taught and encouraged to wash and sanitise

their hands regularly. Parents and guardians are urged to advise children that they are not on

vacation and need to avoid crowded areas.

The Authority is aware that the usual caregivers whom parents rely on when school is closed,

may be those who are elderly or at greater risk of experiencing severe illness, due to COVID-

2

19. Therefore, alternative care options should be sought for children displaying flu-like

symptoms, as they should not be exposed to older or at-risk persons.

The public is reminded to adopt all safety protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health.

The national community is reminded that “Child Protection Is Everybody’s Business” and it

is our responsibility to safeguard our children.

Incidents of child abuse should be reported to the Authority’s Hotline at 996 or to the Police

at 999.