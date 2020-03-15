Carlista, Nabeel win mixed doubles crown

Saqiv Williams competes in the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament 2020, at Tranquillity Tennis Court, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, on Saturday. Williams advanced to round three of the men's singles. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

TOP seeds Carlista Mohammed and Nabeel Mohammed won the mixed doubles title at the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis tournament at the Tranquillity Courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, on Saturday.

The Mohammed pair, not related, defeated the third-seeded team of Richard Chung and Osenyonye Nwokolo 6-4, 6-2. It was the only final on Saturday as a number of matches in the men's singles qualifying round one and two were played.

In round two, Saqiv Williams got past John Furlonge 6-1, 6-0, Robert Caesar was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Mukesh Ramsingh and Zachary Byng outlasted Tyler Hart 6-0, 6-3. In other round two matches, Liu Chin easily defeated James Hadden 6-3, 6-1 and Joshua Boyce advanced after Kevon Baptiste refused to complete the match with the contest 4-4 in the first set.

The tournament continues at 9.30 am, on Sunday.

Although most national sporting events have been cancelled due to covid19, the organisers of the Tranquillity tournament said it will continue as scheduled.