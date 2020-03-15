Caricom team to supervise Guyana’s recount

Caricom chairman Mia Mottley, third from right, with other regional leaders who visited Guyana in an attempt to resolve the dispute after the March 2 general election. - Photo courtesy Caricom

Caricom chairman and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley said both sides of the political divide in Guyana have agreed to an independent high-level Caricom team to supervise the re-counting of ballots from the March 2 elections in the Demerara-Mahaica region (Region 4).

Mottley announced on Saturday the decision was taken following a request by Guyana’s President David Granger and agreement by Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

Caricom has intervened to bring peace and stability in Guyana following the contentious election which is yet to be declared but which has seen the two main parties, the ruling A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) and the opposition Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) claiming victory.

Last week, Mottley accompanied by Prime Ministers Dr Keith Rowley of TT, Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Keith Mitchell of Grenada and Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines met with the affected parties and kept in contact over the last few days.

Coming out of those talks, Mottley in a statement on Saturday said, “I would wish to announce that after discussions this morning, President Granger made a request for the Caribbean Community to field an independent high-level team to supervise the re-counting of the ballots in Region 4 in accordance with the ruling of the Chief Justice of March 11, 2020. This has been agreed to by Mr Bharrat Jagdeo.”

“We believe that this is a giant step in being able to determine the will of the Guyanese people in the election of March 2, 2020. It will also allow the electoral process to regain the confidence of all locally, regionally and internationally.”

Mottley said she has spoken directly to both Granger and Jagdeo and they have both committed to abide by the results of a fair and transparent recount of each and every ballot, as supervised by the Caricom team.

“We also agreed that there needs to be steps taken to secure the integrity of the ballot boxes until the recount takes place.”

Mottley said the independent high-level team will be chaired by former Attorney General and Foreign Minister Francine Baron and will comprise former Minister of Finance of Grenada Anthony Boatswain, and Cynthia Barrow-Giles, senior lecturer in the Department of Government of UWI. Two chief election officers from Barbados and TT will also accompany the team.

Mottley said both Granger and Jagdeo have agreed that the recount should commence once the Caricom team is on the ground and all efforts are being made to have the team in Guyana as soon as possible.

She said once the team is on the ground further announcements will be made as to the exact details.