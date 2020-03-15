Bmobile zero-rates 12 websites for covid19 access

BMOBILE has zero rated 12 websites for customers to access accurate information and news on covid19.

In a statement, the telecoms company said, effective Sunday, it was zero rating the websites making it possible for its customers to visit these sites at no charge.

The 12 sites are: the World Health Organisation (WHO); Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA); Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); Ministry of Health (MOH); Ministry of Communications; Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM); Newsday; Trinidad Guardian; Trinidad Express; TTT; CNC3 and TV6.

Bmobile said customers can access the website from any mobile internet compatible device for free and without fear of depleting existing data bundles.

If, however, customers are redirected to another website not included in the zero rated list, charges may be incurred, the statement said.

It added, “bmobile recognises that a critical part of taking the necessary precautions to protect against the virus entails having accurate, verifiable information easily available. As the indigenous provider, deeply invested in TT and bridging the digital divide, bmobile remains committed to doing its part to provide support when needed the most.”