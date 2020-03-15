$79.4m unspent by regional corporations

Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. -

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis has reported there were almost $80 million in unspent balances at regional corporations as at the end of the financial year 2019.

She was responding to a question in the House Friday.

She reported the Siparia Regional Corporation was the only corporation to utilise all its releases. The audited unspent balances were as follows:

- Port of Spain City Corporation $11.95 million

- San Fernando City Corporation $3.19 million

- Arima Borough Corporation $2 million

- Point Fortin Borough Corporation $4.88 million

- Chaguanas Borough Corporation $126,852

- San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation $2.23 million

- Sangre Grande Regional Corporation $567,558

- Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation $7.43 million

- Princes Town Regional Corporation $4 million

Four corporations had unaudited unspent balances namely:

- Diego Martin Regional Corporation $14.8 million

- Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation $13 million

- Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation $13.39 million

- Penal/Debe Regional Corporation $1.67 million

Robinson-Regis said the total audited balances were $32.4 million and the unaudited was $46.9 million for a total of $79.4 million. She explained unspent balances are funds received by the corporation from the Finance Ministry, which was not utilised as at the end of the financial year.

The process to utilise the unspent balances included: the council must approve projects; projects must be fully developed for implementation and recommended by the ministry’s permanent secretary; and requests should state whether projects are to be contracted or to be undertaken in-house.