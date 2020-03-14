Venezuelans in TT concerned about covid19 at home

A man wears a hand towel as a makeshift protective mask, while riding on the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday. AP PHOTO -

The Venezuelan government confirmed two cases of covid19 on Friday, news that had an immediate impact on Venezuelans who are currently refugees in TT.

The vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez, said one patient is a 41-year-old citizen who recently travelled to the US, Italy and Spain.

The other is a 52-year-old man who was in Spain. Both are in the Miranda state and are in quarantine.

Thousands of Venezuelans shared messages of strength and prayers in various social media groups.

“It is a situation that was about to come. Almost all the countries in the world already have cases of this dangerous virus and we knew that at any time our country would be another one,” said Carla González via WhatsApp.

"Venezuela is not ready for a pandemic. Although the government of Nicolás Maduro said that they are ready to face the covid19, all Venezuelans know that it is false," she added.

Gonzalez, who has been in TT for ten months, recalled that in her country there are serious problems in the public and private health system.

“One of the main preventive measures is to wash your hands, and in hospitals there is no water, nor are there any medicines for a simple flu. Medical equipment is damaged in almost all health centers and in many others there are not the necessary supplies such as gloves, surgical suits or face masks.”

Venezuelans in TT claim other covid19 cases have been hidden by the government.

"I am concerned because the Maduro government is characterised by hiding the negative things so as not to generate discomfort in the population. Even Maduro himself said that the government has the cure through a Cuban medicines," said Manuel Perez.

Perez, who lives in Mayaro, said this type of unconfirmed news generates the most nervousness.

"We are far away, in another country and we can do very little to help our families in Venezuela and every day there is different news that worries us more."

Since covid19 began to spread around the world, many Venezuelans in TT have been going through legal and illegal procedures to bring their families here.

“I applied for a visa for my wife and my two daughters who are in Caracas, I have been in TT for two years and I am legal. I do not want my family to experience a pandemic that in Venezuela unfortunately can be further complicated,” said Arturo Rivas.

Hundreds of other Venezuelans have started trying to bring in their relatives.

Last Tuesday night 37 people from Venezuela were detained by the police in Cedros, while trying to enter the country illegally.

A police press release said the detainees included 14 minors.

They were held by the Southwest Division Task Force (SWDTF), the Emergency Response Patrol and the Cedros Police Station.

Relatives said on social media that these detainees have not appeared in court yet.