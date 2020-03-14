TT Pro League on hold due to coronavirus

In this file photo, Central FC skipper Kevon Goddard (R) tackles Defence Force's Hashim Arcia during the TT Pro League match, at the Phase II Recreational Facility,La Horquetta, on Jan 28. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

THE TT Pro League has joined several sporting disciplines across the world and locally to call off matches this weekend as they continue to monitor the situation with covid19 (coronavirus). The 11-team league, which has three more matchdays remaining in the 2019-2020 season, was carded to be completed by next weekend.

The League's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Julia Baptiste, sent a press release on Friday evening stating, “The TT Pro League has taken the decision to cancel all matches in the League as of this weekend until further notice. This comes on the heels of what is taking place nationally with covid19 (novel coronavirus).”

The release continued, “The TT Pro League believes that it has a responsibility to protect its players, technical staff, match commissioners, referees, dedicated media officers and the general public from any continuous spread of the virus. It is with this in mind that the League has taken the aforementioned decision.”

Baptiste added, “We must be responsible as a league. While we are not going to be in a state of panic or pandemonia, we have to be mindful of the multiplier effect of the virus and act in the best interest of all stakeholders and limit its spread as much as possible.”

Defence Force are closing in on their fourth league title as they lead the chart with 42 points from 17 games (13 wins, three draws, one defeat) followed by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers with 35 points (11 wins, two draws and four defeats) and Point Fortin Civic FC with 28 points (eight wins, four draws and five defeats).

The leading scorers are Club Sando`s Shaqkeem Joseph with 11 goals, Jamal Creighton (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers) with 10 goals and Kevon ‘Showtime’ Woodley (Cunupia FC) with seven.