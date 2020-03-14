Sports events cancelled as facilities close for one week

Empty stands during the Red Force vs Volcanoes match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday morning. - Marvin Hamilton

All sporting facilities will be closed for one week because of the novel coronavirus, covid19, the Sport Company of TT (SporTT) has announced. As result, all events and training activities have been cancelled. The closure takes effect from midnight on Sunday.

"Following consultations with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, the Sports Company of TT Limited (SporTT), will be closing all sporting facilities under its purview from midnight Sunday 15 March until midnight Sunday 22 March. This means that all events and training activities carded for this week are now cancelled," SporTT senior manager of corporate communications Kevin Garcia said in a release on Saturday.

The release said this is to avoid the spread of the virus. "This action comes as the entire country adjusts to measures that are aimed at preventing the spread of the covid19 virus. The downtime would ensure that all facilities can be properly sanitised and prevent the community spread of the virus via mass gatherings. We will review the decision during the week and again at the end of the closure period. SporTT will be in contact with the national community if this situation changes and asks that all stakeholders and facility users have patience with us during the process."

The West Indies Four-Day Championship match between TT Red Force and Windward Islands Volcanoes is currently being held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, as this facility still falls under the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (Nipdec). Garcia told Newsday that SporTT is expected to take over the running of the facility in the future.

There were reports on social media that no spectators would be allowed into the cricket academy, as has taken place at international sports events, notably football where teams played in empty stadiums. This could not be confirmed up to mid-morning, however, the stands were empty at the start of play in Tarouba.

In an earlier press release on Friday, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs said sports facilities will be closed for one week from March 14 to March 22. Some of these facilities include the indoor sporting arenas in Chaguanas, Tacarigua, Maloney, Pleasantville, Point Fortin and St Paul Street.