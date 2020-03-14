Red Force in control against Volcanoes

TT Red Force’s Anderson Phillip prepares to deliver a ball during day four of the West Indies Four Day Championship match against the Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Sunday. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

JYD GOOLIE showed his class, with a career-best 128 on day two of TT Red Force’s eighth round West Indies Four-Day Championships clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes by propelling the hosts to a commanding total of 409 total.

And teammate, fast bowler Anderson Phillip played an integral role in dismantling the visitors for 173 and then enforcing the follow-on.

At stumps, the Volcanoes were four runs without loss after just six overs bowled, trailing by daunting 232 runs.

TT Red Force entered the second day on 298/5 led by overnight batsmen Imran Khan (80) and Goolie (78), following contributions from opening batsman Kyle Hope (54) and Jason Mohammed (45).

At the resumption, Khan added just four more runs to his tally before he was bowled by left-arm fast bowler Preston McSween, ending a crucial 160-run sixth-wicket partnership between himself and Goolie. In came, left-handed batsman Akeal Hosein who could only muster up five runs from his 26-ball duration.

The left-handed Goolie though, played patiently by caressing pacers McSween, Ryan John, and offspinner Kenneth Dember along the ground to notch his maiden First-Class century. Terrance Hinds didn’t last long as he was sent back to the pavilion, smartly caught and bowled by Dember for seven.

Uthman Muhammad scored three before Phillip joined Goolie to construct a stroke-filled 63-run last-wicket stance before Goolie was caught by Devon Smith off Dember.

McSween did the most damage with the ball as he picked up 5/60 while Dember chipped in with 3/125.

After the lunch break, Volcanoes opening batsmen Kimani Melius (20) and Devon Smith started cautiously before Smith smashed leg-spinner Goolie for a six and a four in the fifth over to up the tempo.

Melius seemed to target Muhammad’s pace while Smith took a liking to Phillip’s spell. The latter would capture his first scalp in the 13th over as Melius was caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva. Twelve balls later, Andre Fletcher was dismissed without scoring, caught at gully by Cephas Cooper off a pacy Anderson delivery.

Hinds then trapped captain Sunil Ambris (four) leg before, but Emmanuel Stewart (30) attempted to steady the shaky Volcanoes’ innings alongside Smith. The pair carefully built a 62-run partnership, feasting on pacer Hinds and left-arm spinner Hosein.

Hosein though was swiftly rewarded for his change of attack as he had Stewart caught by Jason Mohammed followed by Smith’s departure, bowled for 67.

Smith’s exit then saw the Volcanoes’ bottom-order come crashing down. Cottoy (28) showed most resistance while the remaining batsmen John (15), Dember (seven), McSween and McCoy (both scoreless) were quickly bundled out by Phillip and Khan.

Phillip finished with figures of 4/53 while Khan snagged 2/6 and Hosein 2/27. Red Force captain, Darren Bravo, enforced the follow-on and the Volcanoes openers survived untilt the close.

Day-three resumes on Saturday from 9:30am.