Ramnarines’ concert called off over virus

Dil-E-Nadan -

One of India’s newest superstars, Abhijeet Srivastava landed in Trinidad on Thursday night for his highly anticipated performance at the Everybody Loves Raymond Concert – only to learn it has been cancelled because of the first case of coronavirus in the country.

He was one of the headline acts in the annual concert organised by cros over music band Dil-E-Nadan (DEN).

The show, Everybody Loves Raymond – A New Beginning, focusing on the third generation of the Ramnarine family, known as G3, was scheduled for Centre of Excellence on Saturday night.

Band leader Raymond Ramnarine said G3 is very disappointed because they had been working hard for months, balancing their schoolwork with their music, and the postponement is anticlimactic.

“We had a full rehearsal planned for Thursday night and the entire team turned up, but it was a last-minute decision the band had to take to ensure the safety of fans, given the rapid spread of the disease, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“This is heartbreaking for us, for the fans, but DEN could not turn a blind eye to what is happening globally. I could not live with myself if after two weeks one of my fans tested positive. The venue is enclosed and fans pack every corner.”

He said with the Ministry of Health advising against public gatherings, “DEN could not ignore the warnings and go ahead with the concert and risk the safety of fans and the nation. We could always have a concert, but life is important.”

He said the show’s promoter will be monitoring the situation over the next few weeks before deciding to reschedule or cancel all together.

“Because like everybody else globally, we are still kind of clueless of what is taking place with this crazy virus.

“In the interim a hotline, 683-1171 has been set up for fans to get a refund.”

He said a lot of fans have taken to social media platforms to say they are holding on to their tickets.

Around the globe, the entertainment industry has taken a hit because of the virus.

DEN which had bookings in Orlando, Houston and New Orleans, will have to cancel all those overseas engagements.