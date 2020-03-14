QPS coconut vendor chopped by homeless man

Investigators from the St Clair CID are investigating the chopping of a coconut vendor around Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Friday afternoon.

Police said they were also trying to establish the man's identity. Doctors called them to the Port of Spain General Hospital when passerby took the wounded man there.

Police were told the vendor got into an argument with a homeless man at around 1.50 pm. The homeless man took the vendor's cutlass and chopped him several times before running away.

Investigators said the vendor was in stable condition, but unresponsive.