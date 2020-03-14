Price gouging not illegal, but will not be tolerated

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon - Vidya Thurab

THERE IS absolutely no crisis in terms of supply and price gouging will not be tolerated, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon assured Friday, as she updated the country on trade and business operations that have been affected by the spread of covid19.

The ministry, she said, has spoken to manufacturers to ensure a reliable supply of basic goods and respond to any variations in the local market at short notice. “There is no need to engage in impulse buying at this time as this will only create instability and disequilibrium in the market,” she said at a media briefing at the Ministry’s office, Nicholas Tower, Independence Square, Port of Spain. Noting that the virus, the first local confirmed case of which was announced Thursday, had caused a surge in demand for certain essential goods and cleaning products, leading some “unscrupulous” businesses to price gouge, or mark up prices significantly without any reason besides profit.

Price gouging is not illegal, she said, but it is frowned upon as a corrupt, unprincipled and exploitative. Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) officers will be in the field as early as next week to monitor and inform consumers about prices. “I can understand the raised price if there is increased (cost of production, like transportation). For demand, it is unreasonable,” she said. Dexter Morgan, head of the CAD, said in other jurisdictions, in a crisis situation the estimated increase in prices because of increased demand should be about ten per cent. This is something the agency is looking to apply to the National Consumer Policy, currently being drafted. Anything over would be considered price gouging.

“We can’t prevent people from selling at higher prices but we can encourage consumers to shop elsewhere. That’s the most we can do.”

The Fair Trade Commission does not monitor price gouging except in cases when there is collusion or monopoly advantage to fix prices. Firms found in contravention could be fined up to ten per cent of annual turnover.

Asked about the country’s food security, Gopee-Scoon said she was working closely with the Minister of Agriculture to determine the supply levels of basic food stuff including grain and meats. Most manufacturers and suppliers have already identified alternative routes and suppliers, she said. National Flour Mills, majority owned by the state, is one of the biggest suppliers of flour and oil to the local market. Gopee-Scoon said while the company had a general inventory estimate of two months’ supply, they had product en route and supply would not be disrupted.

Toilet paper has been in high demand since covid19’s spread picked up momentum, with shelves around the world, most recently in TT, empty as shopped piled their carts with bales of bathroom tissue. Toilet paper, though, is one of TT’s biggest exports, and TT Manufacturers’ Association president, Franka Costelloe, said a big portion of local manufacturers’ supply goes to export so if necessary, they can divert supply to the local market.

Overall she said manufacturers have reported no disruption in supply or demand, as of this week.