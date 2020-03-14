Preysal, Queen's Park clash at Oval

PREYSAL Sports Club and Queen's Park Cricket Club will try to continue their winning form when round five of the TT Cricket Board National Cricket League Premiership I competition bowls off at 10 am, on Saturday.

Preysal and Queen's Park will play at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

Preysal, playing at home at the Inshan Ali Park, defeated Alescon Comets by seven wickets in round four. Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Mark Deyal and West Indies Under-19 player Leonardo Julien led the way with 153 and 144 respectively to guide Preysal to a massive 400/6 declared batting first.

Sanjiv Gooljar grabbed 6/59 as Comets were dismissed for 233 in response. Forced to follow on, Comets only made a slight improvement and were all out for 248 with Shazan Babwah doing most of the damage with 8/60. Chasing 82 for victory, Preysal got to 84/3 to complete a comfortable win.

Queen's Park defeated First Citizens Clarke Road by an innings and seven runs. Clarke Road posted 255 batting first with leg spinner Yannic Cariah taking 4/50 for Queen's Park, before the Parkites amassed a massive 440/6 declared in reply. Jeremy Solozano made 137 and Cariah showed his quality with the bat scoring 99.

Cariah took four wickets (4/57) for the second time in the match as Clarke Road were all out for 175.

In other matches starting on Saturday, Raw Fitness Victoria United will play Clarke Road at the Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground, Comets will tackle Queen's Park II at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville and PowerGen will face Central Sports at PowerGen Ground in Penal.