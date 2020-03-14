Perfomance spaces closed for a week

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts has temporarily closed all performances spaces, as well as the National Museum, from March 13-20. It said these measures are part of a proactive approach to minimising the spread of the covid19 virus.

In a release, the ministry said the performance spaces would include the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), Queen’s Hall and the Naparima Bowl.

All community centres, regional complexes and civic centres will be closed for the same period.

The start of the Community Education Programme (CEP) and the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition Season will be postponed until further notice, and the Music Festival has been postponed with immediate effect.

Those who need further information can follow the MCDCA social media pages for updates or call its Communications Unit at 225-2322.

Those with specific questions abput affected bookings at Performance Spaces can also, where possible, contact their liaisons at the performance spaces directly.

The ministry said it had taken all advised precautions with regard to its staff, and will continue to be guided by the Ministry of Health on further action to safeguard staff, clients, communities and the public.