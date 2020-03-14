Man injured in fall off Curepe interchange

In this image shared on social media police and fire officers attend to the man who was injured after he fell from the Curepe interchange on Saturday. -

A man is now hospitalized after he fell off the Curepe interchange on Saturday.

In a 11- minute video shared on social media the man, who was being coaxed to step off the ledge of the bridge spanning the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, was snatched by two men, believed to be police officers.

The man, who was wearing a black t-shirt, managed to wiggle his way out of the grasp and was seen holding on to the railing of bridge with one hand before falling to the ground.

Police and fire officials gathered at the scene and aided the injured man.

Fire officials said the man did not sustain any life threatening injuries.

In a statement, the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Nidco) said there was an "incident" at the interchange at 1 pm. Police at the construction site tried to "intercept the individual" but the man "managed to release himself off the bridge," the statement said.

Emergency medical services were called and the surviving individual was attended to and taken for immediate medical attention.