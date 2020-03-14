Mahase, Chung win Shell Tranquil doubles title

Richard Chung makes a return against the pair of Jamal Alexis and Tyler Hart, during the men’s doubles quarter-final, of the Shell Tranquillity tennis tournament, at the Tranquillity Courts, Victoria Avenue, on Monday. Chung played alongside team-mate Dexter Mahase. - Sureash Cholai

DEXTER Mahase and Richard Chung won the men's doubles title when the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis tournament continued at the Tranquillity Courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, on Friday.

The top seeds in the draw defeated the eighth seeded pair of James Betts and Luca Shamsi 6-0, 7-6. The first ranked pair of Cameron Wong and Carlista Mohammed copped the women's doubles crown with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ella Carrington and Zara Ghuran.

There were two upsets in the veterans doubles semifinals. Sonny Williams and Farid Youssef outlasted the first seeds Kendall Cuffy and Richard Mc Letchie 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 and Athelstan Phillips and Nicholas Sellier advanced to the final with a 6-3, 7-6 win over second seeds Dion Auguste and Ricky Villaroel.

The tournament continues at 9.30 am, on Saturday.