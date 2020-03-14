Liquor licenses valid 2 more months

LIQUOR licences will remain valid for the next 66 days as all regular sessions of all licensing committees for various districts throughout TT have been adjourned for two months.

The announcement was made by the Judiciary as part of its covid19 policy. In a statement Friday, the Judiciary advised that all sessions of licensing committees, scheduled to take place in all districts, for issuing or renewing licenses, have been adjourned for two months, effective Friday.

“Licences in this notice include spirit retailer’s, wine retailer’s, hotel spirit, special hotel, restaurant, night bar, spirit grocer’s, spirit dealer’s, wine merchant’s, moneylender’s, pawnbroker’s and members club licences.

“Members of the public are further asked to note that the validity of existing licences has been extended for a period of sixty six (66) days from the date of expiration, effective March 13, 2020,” the advisory said.

Those who require information on new applications, and for other queries, are advised to e-mail the Judiciary at cpim@ttlawcourts.org.

On Thursday, the Judiciary called on the public to curtail non-essential visits to courthouses as part of its covid19 policy.

The Judiciary said its goal in its response to the pandemic and ensuring its stakeholders had access to the courts, was to reduce the number of people entering the nation’s courthouses and administrative offices and make them safe as possible for everyone who must be in those buildings.