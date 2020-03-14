Limited hospital visiting hours in covid19 fight

Port of Spain General Hospital -

AS part of the Government’s plan to limit the possible spread of the covid19 visiting hours at the nation’s hospitals have been restricted to one two-hour session daily.

Prior to Saturday’s announcement visiting hours at hospitals were from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm daily. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the 11 am to 1 pm visiting hours at public hospitals has been suspended until further notice. Visitors are also being restricted to one person at a time.

Visits to the paediatric departments have been limited strictly to parents and legal guardians of children.

This announcement comes one day after the Prime Minister advised that all schools and universities be closed for one week.