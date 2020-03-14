Griffith on return from London: I will go in self-quarantine

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he will self-quarantine when he returns to TT from London on Saturday. - Mark Lyndersay

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith will go on a 14-day self imposed quarantine when he returns from London. He is due in TT on Saturday.

The quarantine will be in keeping with medical advice for international travellers amid the covid19 outbreak. TT has two confirmed cases of the virus – two men, 52, and 66. There are four confirmed cases in Canada, Jamaica and Guyana of people who arrived in these countries from Trinidad. In the case of Guyana, a woman, died at hospital. As of March 11, the United Kingdom had 387 cases with six deaths.

Griffith went to London two weeks ago to attend a commissioners conference and spend time with his family who left the country after receiving death threats.

Asked if he will quarantine himself on return, Griffith via WhatsApp, said: "Yes, I would. I do not have any symptoms, however, it is the responsible thing to do, and it is hoped and expected that all who enter our country from international travel, would consider doing likewise."

He added that while he is quarantined he will function as Police Commissioner.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Irwin Hackshaw is holding on for Griffith until his return.

Griffith, on Wednesday, distanced himself from a police search at Express House saying he was out of the country and Hackshaw was responsible for managing the service in his absence.

Griffith was scheduled to return on Sunday but decided to return sooner.

"Based on this Hackshaw fiasco, it would be important to note that I took an earlier flight and would resume duty as CoP from today (Saturday) relieving Hackshaw from that authority."

The police were strongly criticised for searching the media house after the Express published an article that Hackshaw was being investigated after he was flagged for suspicious banking transactions.

Financial Investigations Bureau head Supt Wendell Lucas searched the office of Express editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder for the source of their information. They had a warrant from the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court. After two hours, they left with flash drives.

In the Senate on Thursday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said he was assured by officers that the instructions to search the media house were not handed down by Hackshaw.

Senior police have said the search was part of an investigation into suspicious financial transactions and the leaking of information, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Police were stopped from further searching the network servers of the Express after High Court judge Justice Kevin Ramcharan granted the media house an injunction pending a court hearing.

Attorneys Sophia Chote, SC, and Peter Carter representing the media house filed the injunction ex-parte and was granted it around 12.30 am on Thursday. After obtaining two warrants, police attempted to search and seize the network servers but were stopped after Carter informed the officers that the warrants did not cover that. Ramcharan gave the attorneys up to March 16 to file their full claim.

The search was condemned by the Media Association of TT (MATT), the TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTBPA), the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) and the University of the West Indies Faculty of Law.